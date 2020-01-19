June 13, 1930 - January 17, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Mary L. Cover-Sedlak, age 89, of Janesville, Wis., passed away on January 17, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born June 13, 1930 in Paw Paw, Ill., the daughter of Leslie and Elizabeth (Harbert) Mullins. She was raised on the family farm there. She married Wesley Cover in 1948, who preceded her in death, and Edward Sedlak in 1991, who also preceded her in death. Mary was a Janesville resident since 1971 and was a long-time employee of the Real Cheese Place. She loved sewing, cooking, spending time with her family and her many animals. Mary was a generous, loving matriarch to a family who loved and adored her.

She is survived by her brother, Leslie; twin daughters, Kim (Terry) Maybee and Kathy (Mike) Boehmer; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home www.henkeclarson.com