September 12, 1928 - July 18, 2020
Lake Geneva, WI -- Mary Kaye, Long-time Lake Geneva resident, passed away peacefully on July 18 at the age of 91. Born Mary Louise Sullivan in Larrimore, ND, she came to Wisconsin in the summer of 1946 to waitress at Georgia's Cafe. There she met George Edwin Kaye who had recently returned to his hometown from the European Theater of World War II. They wed in Larrimore on New Year's Eve of that year. The couple settled in Lake Geneva and were married for 52 years before George passed away in 1999. Mary and George had two children, Kathleen (Robert) Giles and Daniel (Nancy) Kaye. They had one grandchild, Charles Sullivan Kaye. Mary worked for Wisconsin Bell and Central-Denison School, both in Lake Geneva. After retirement, she was active in Hilltoppers and Communion for the Homebound at Saint Francis de Sales Parish, as well as an avid volunteer for Eastview Elementary, the Food Pantry, and local blood drives. She also enjoyed outings and playing cards with the Merry Widows. Mary loved to travel and relished the many excursions she took with her family, and the Senior Travel Club of Walworth County. Her favorite trips were to the Pacific Northwest to visit her daughter and son-in-law and her bucket-list adventure to Ireland with her son's family.
In addition to her children and grandchild, she is survived by nephews; nieces; great-nephews; and great-nieces.
Mary's brothers, Harold and Daniel; sister, Beatrice; and niece, Jeannette preceded her in death.
Visitation will take place at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing 50 people in the building at any given time. The family asks that masks are to be worn when in the building. You are welcome to come inside to offer your support and condolences, but please be mindful of time spent inside so that all mourners can express their sympathy. The Funeral Mass will be at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, at noon. Due to restrictions at church, of only 50 people in the church for the Mass with masks required. Graveside services will follow at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to the Lake Geneva Food Pantry would be appreciated: www.lakegenevafoodpantry.org. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Kaye Family.