Mary K. (Larson) "Mare" Larner

August 26, 1959 - May 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Mary "Mare" K. (Larson) Larner, 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born to Wayne and Joan (Clark) Larson on August 26, 1959, in Janesville, WI.

