Mary K. (Larson) "Mare" Larner

Janesville, WI - Mary "Mare" K. (Larson) Larner, 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born to Wayne and Joan (Clark) Larson on August 26, 1959, in Janesville, WI.
Mary attended the Janesville school system and graduated from George S. Parker Sr. High School with the class of 1977. She worked at Woodman's Market for 24 years.
She married Robert A. Larner on April 28, 1984, at the Church of the Nazarene. They were married for 28 years.
Mary had many interests including cooking, baking, cake decorating, sewing, and counted cross stitch. Most of all she enjoyed researching her family ancestry with her great uncle Mick Burrington, which led to taking road trips to cemeteries where her ancestors are buried. Her mother always said, 'before you couldn't get her into a cemetery, now you cant get her out of the cemeteries.
Mary is survived by her parents Wayne and Joan Larson, Janesville; brother Mike Larson, Janesville; and sister Marilyn Larson, Kansas City, MO; her niece Sarah Larson, Edgerton, and her dear friend Laura Bickle, Janesville. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, and special companion, her cat Mandy. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Larner on May 12, 2012; maternal grandparents Raymond and Esther (Johnson) Clark; paternal grandmother Audrey (Burrington) Larson; paternal grandfather Lynn Larson; and her cats Tiger and Ginger.
Per Mary's request no services will be planned. She will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville alongside her husband. Memorials are appreciated to the Knapton Musik Knotes, where she had been taking guitar lessons for the last three years or to Agrace Hospice. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
A very special thank you to everyone at Agrace Hospice Janesville for your care and compassion for Mary in her last few days.
