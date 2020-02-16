September 26, 1939 - February 10, 2020

Osseo, WI -- Mary K. Kaas, 80, of rural Osseo, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Mary was born September 26, 1939 in Eau Claire to Harry and Rose (Eliason) Schendel. She married Virgil P. Kaas October 12, 1957 in Pigeon Falls. The couple lived in Janesville, and Mary worked various jobs, retiring from Parker Pen after 27 years. Then they moved to the farm in Northfield. Mary worked as a cook and waitress at the Northfield Mercantile for several years. Mary enjoyed going to casinos and going out to eat. She was an Elvis fan, and loved to collect his memorabilia. She truly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband, Virgil of Osseo; three sons: Kim (Cheryl) Kaas, Todd (Julie) Kaas and Dale (Traci) Kaas all of Janesville; daughter, Brenda (Tom Young) Kaas of Osseo; sister, Judy Bergeron of Coon Rapids, MN; eight grandchildren: Chelsea, Lyndsey, Jake, Mason, Cody, and Gavin Kaas, Adrian and Derrick Farris; and four great-grandchildren: Kylie Kaas, Hunter and Carter Kleven, and Kaydence Larson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Schendel, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at South Beef River Lutheran Church, N12798 County Road B Osseo, WI 54758. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at church on Friday, February 21, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com