October 22, 1976 - July 4, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Mary K. Cias of Delavan, WI, passed away at home on the morning of July 4, 2019. She was 42. Mary, a native Floridian, was born October 22, 1976, to Dennis and Mary (Popelka) Cias, and grew up in Panama City, FL. She attended A. Crawford Mosley High School, and Panama City Christian School, where she was at various times a member of the high school band and a cheerleader. She earned a degree in English from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater; she was a teacher.

From a young age, Mary was lively and entertaining. Her friends will remember her as being quick with a joke, a witty one-liner, or a humorous, if occasionally implausible, anecdote relating to some (mis)adventure in which she'd found herself. She enjoyed many months in Lake Havasu City, AZ, with her "main squeeze" Dennis Morrissey, and together they travelled extensively throughout the United States.

Mary is survived by Dennis Morrissey of Delavan; and by her brother, Dave Cias; his wife, Aubrey; and two nieces and a nephew, all of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents. An informal gathering of remembrance will be held for friends and family, in Delavan at a date still to be determined.