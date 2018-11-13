Mary Josephine Canik

April 11, 1923 - November 11, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Mary Josephine Erbach Canik, 95, of Beloit, WI. died Sunday, November 11, 2018 at Premier Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Beloit. Mary was born in Chicago, IL, to George and Marie (Mielke) Erbach on April 11, 1923. She married the love of her life, Elmer Canik, on June 29, 1946 in St. Mathias Church, Chicago, IL. Mary worked for General Electric X Ray Corporation while patiently waiting for Elmer to return from the War. She was an avid reader, and often told the story that in high school she read the entire encyclopedia for lack of anything else to read. But Mary found the true joy in her life caring for her husband and 8 children. The cookie jar was seldom empty, and there was always something good cooking. She enjoyed gardening and baking cookies with her grandchildren. Mary was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She was a member of the Literacy Program at Robinson School.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Michael (Barbara) and David (Jennifer); daughters: Carole Graff, Marilyn (Carl) Berg, Candace (David Dehnel) Canik, Susan (Michael) Mallow, and Erica (Michael) Strohm; son-in-law, Chuck Johnson; sister, Margaret (Patrick) Joyce; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family, dear neighbors, Phil and Eva Picket; and numerous dear friends. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Elmer; sweet daughter, Christine (Chuck) Johnson; and brothers, Robert and George Erbach.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Entombment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the God's Fund, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to give a special thanks to Beloit Regional Hospice, and the staff at Premier for their gentle and loving care.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse