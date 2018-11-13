Mary Josephine Canik

April 11, 1923 - November 11, 2018

Beloit, WI -- Mary Josephine Erbach Canik, 95, of Beloit, WI. died Sunday, November 11, 2018 at Premier Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Beloit. Mary was born in Chicago, IL, to George and Marie (Mielke) Erbach on April 11, 1923. She married the love of her life, Elmer Canik, on June 29, 1946 in St. Mathias Church, Chicago, IL. Mary worked for General Electric X Ray Corporation while patiently waiting for Elmer to return from the War. She was an avid reader, and often told the story that in high school she read the entire encyclopedia for lack of anything else to read. But Mary found the true joy in her life caring for her husband and 8 children. The cookie jar was seldom empty, and there was always something good cooking. She enjoyed gardening and baking cookies with her grandchildren. Mary was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She was a member of the Literacy Program at Robinson School.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Michael (Barbara) and David (Jennifer); daughters: Carole Graff, Marilyn (Carl) Berg, Candace (David Dehnel) Canik, Susan (Michael) Mallow, and Erica (Michael) Strohm; son-in-law, Chuck Johnson; sister, Margaret (Patrick) Joyce; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family, dear neighbors, Phil and Eva Picket; and numerous dear friends. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Elmer; sweet daughter, Christine (Chuck) Johnson; and brothers, Robert and George Erbach.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Entombment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the God's Fund, Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to give a special thanks to Beloit Regional Hospice, and the staff at Premier for their gentle and loving care.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse