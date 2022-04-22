Janesville, WI - Mary Jo Whitford, age 77, of Janesville died on April 20, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Neptune, NJ on January 25, 1945, the daughter of Charles W. Cady and Mary O. Cady. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1963.
Mary Jo married Roy C. Whitford on June 27, 1964 at St. Mary's Church in Janesville. They were married for 57 wonderful years. They enjoyed camping with their sons during the early years and traveling on several big trips later in life. Mary Jo was employed by Cedar Crest Retirement Community for several years.
Mary Jo Whitford is survived by her husband, Roy; two sons, Dan (Brenda) Whitford of Beloit, WI and James Whitford (Bryant Singley) of Tampa, FL; two grandchildren, Adam (Korie) Whitford of Springfield, IL, and Elizabeth (Shane) Alexander of Columbus, WI; great-granddaughter, Ilah Rose Whitford; and a great-grandson, Rogan Whiford; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Cady of Janesville; and Betty Ast of Baraboo; nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Charles E. Cady.
Per Mary Jo's request no services will be held. The family will hold a private remembrance at Rotary Gardens at a later date. Mary Jo Whitford's family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
