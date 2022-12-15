Beloit, WI - Mary Jo Patch age 63 of Beloit, Wisconsin passed peacefully by God's grace on Monday, December 12, 2022 surrounded by her husband, two sons, and daughter in law with their hands on her and arms around each other at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born August 10, 1959 to the late Jack "Jake" Roberts and Boots Pearson in Phoenix, Arizona. Mary Jo graduated from Bourgade Girls Catholic High School, class of 1977. She had an exceptionally successful career in the electronic components industry working at Avnet, Inc. in Phoenix and Costa Mesa, California. Mary Jo married James Michael Patch on September 27, 1986 in Laguna Beach, California. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Mary Jo was an incredibly talented roller skater and accomplished ballroom dancer. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland or anywhere with her family. She was a frequent and active participant along with many friends at the Roscoe and Beloit YMCA. Although she did not eat beef, she relished the lamb chops at The 615 Club. Mary Jo will be remembered as a generously kind and caring person who never said a negative word of anyone.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Patch; her two sons, Jimmy (Kayla) Patch and their children, Maddisyn, Maycie, McKenna, and (coming soon) James Gunnar, and Jackson (Kenslie) Patch and their children, Brynlee and Jace; her two sisters Karen (Tom) Malatesta and Sheri Roberts; many loving in laws; and a great number of cherished friends.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Patrick Roberts.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Cedar Crest and the ICU staff at Mercy Hospital Janesville for the compassionate care they gave Mary Jo.
A time to honor and celebrate Mary Jo's life with an Irish wake will take place on Saturday January 21, 2023 at HATLEY'S PUB, 435 E. Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin beginning at 1:00pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.