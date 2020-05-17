February 11, 1934 - May 11, 2020
Edgertn, WI -- Mary Jo Matz, age 86, of Edgerton, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at home. She was born in Madison on February 11, 1934, the daughter of Vernie and Florence (Stormer) Miller. She married Donald A. Matz on March 21, 1953 at St. Luke Lutheran, Middleton. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2009. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and babysitting. She was well known to be stubborn "on occasion." Her biggest passion in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church.
Mary Jo is survived by three children: Kenneth Matz of Middleton, Michael (Linda) Matz and Cheryl (Chris) Lund both of Edgerton; two grandchildren, Christa (Mark) DeVoll and Casey (Krista) Lund both of Edgerton; four great-grandchildren: Charles and Natalie DeVoll and Olivia and Emma Lund; brother, James Miller of Miramonte, CA; sister, Janet Topp of Middleton; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three children: Cynthia, Sharon and Thomas; and brothers: Tom, Skip, John and Eugene Miller.
The family will be having a private Memorial Service on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Fassett Cemetery with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Memorials may be made in Mary Jo's name to Edgerton Community Outreach, 106 S. Main St. Edgerton, WI 53534. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation , Edgerton is assisting the family. For online registry and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
God looked upon his garden and found an empty place. He then looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's Garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best. He knew that you were suffering he knew you were in pain. He knew there was nothing on earth to make you whole again. He saw the road was getting rough and the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyes and whispered "Peace be Thine."
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Jo's wonderful neighbors, as well as the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice for the thoughtful care given to her.