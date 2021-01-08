July 5, 1932 - January 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mary Jo Fox, age 88, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Cedar Crest Senior Living Center after contracting COVID-19. Proud to be an "Irish Rose", Mary Jo was born in Janesville on July 5, 1932; the daughter of Thomas E. and Josephine (Mooney) Dunphy. Mary Jo attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Janesville High School in 1951. She worked at Chevrolet where she met her future husband, James J. Fox. They were married on May 10, 1958, at Nativity of St. Mary Church and were blessed with 62 years of marriage until his passing on February 18, 2020. A full-time homemaker, Mary Jo volunteered her time and talent to many organizations, including Meals on Wheels and the Janesville Literary Office. Her quick wit and love for fun earned her many friends. Mary Jo and Jim loved to travel to warmer destinations and for many years they were fortunate to spend their winters in Tucson, AZ. Mary Jo was a long-time Packer season ticket holder and avid Brewers fan. She was always up for an outing to an event, casino or supper club. Mary Jo loved to welcome family and friends to her home to enjoy the backyard pool. Family and friends were her greatest source of joy.
She was a devoted mother to Sue (Dan) Schneider, Joan (Greg) Drake, Jim Fox and Tom Fox; and a loving grandmother to Zac (Chelcie), Danielle (Kelvin), Kelsie, Leah (Tanner), Jake (Grace), Emily, Austin, Laura and Kaitlyn. Mary Jo was very proud of her seven great-grandchildren and dearly loved her sister-in-law, Janice Wollinger. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, her parents, and her infant sister, Angela.
A private Mass will be held at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church with committal at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ECHO. 65 S. High St., Janesville, WI, 53548. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. To watch a livestreaming of the Mass on January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., or for online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank everyone who helped MJ over the years, most recently the staff at Cedar Crest, especially Heather. Also, a special thank you to Stacey from Heartland Hospice & Palliative Care.