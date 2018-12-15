February 13, 1965 - December 12, 2018
Arpin, WI -- Mary Jo Clark, 53, of Arpin, WI, was called to heaven after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at home under the care of her loving family and friends. The daughter of Marcell and Janice Wieloch, she was born on February 13, 1965, at St. Mary's Hospital in Wausau. She married Jon "Kevin" Clark on March 13, 1993, at First United Methodist church, Elkhorn. After marrying, they lived in Elkhorn until 2001, and then purchased their home and moved to Arpin. Throughout her life, she dedicated her education and career to the field of nursing where she achieved recognition/levels of BSN, RN, and CNOR. Mary enjoyed quilting, horseback riding, spending time with her horses and donkeys, sitting by the fire, traveling and spending time with family, especially her grandbabies. She will be remembered for her strong spirit and generosity to others. In her generosity to others, she donated many of her homemade quilts to raffles, donated her Belgian horses to pull a wagon in parades for the local VFW, and volunteered at Shirley House of Hope. She was an inspirational support to others facing breast cancer, as well as other struggles in life. She was a dedicated member and trustee of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was a great wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include Kevin, her husband of 25 years; daughter, Rachel (Patrick) Schmuhl; and her two precious grandchildren, Isabella and Cameron, of Arpin; parents, Marcell and Janice Wieloch, of Mosinee; two sisters, Ann (David) Blakesley, of Texas; Barbara (Brian) Haase, of Redgranite; two brothers, Paul (Rene) Wieloch, of Evansville, and Andy Wieloch, of Delavan; nieces: Cassandra, Amanda and Caitlyn; and nephew, David (Jessica); along with many other relatives and friends; special ''Sister from another mother'' friend, Michelle (Kevin) Oxendorf; mother-in-law, Ruth Clark, of Elkhorn; sisters-in-law: Sue Clark, of Elkhorn; Kari Clark, of Milwaukee; brother-in-law, Jim (Deb) Clark; and various nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: James and Delphine Schantz, and Maria and Joseph Wieloch; nephew, Matthew Winters; and father-in-law, Rulo Clark.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 17, 2018 at Zion Methodist Church, 2106 N. Peach Street, in Marshfield, WI. Visitation will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 E. Veterans Parkway, in Marshfield, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again one hour prior to service at the Church on Monday. A Rosary Service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will take place at Arpin Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday. All charitable contributions in Mary Jo's name will be donated to Shirley's House of Hope and the Rebuilding fund for the Wesley United Methodist Church.
