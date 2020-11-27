May 26, 1962 - November 18, 2020
Janesville, WI - Mary Jo Alger passed away peacefully, with her family around her, on November 18, 2020, at age 58, after a long, valiant fight with breast cancer. She was born in Monroe, WI, on May 26, 1962, attended Craig High School, and graduated with a BA in psychology from UW Whitewater in 1984. Mary became a staple of the Janesville community as the owner of The Real Cheese Place from 1997-2018. She loved gardening, bird-watching, shopping, and discussing politics, but being with her friends and family brought her the most joy. She was a true 'social butterfly'.
She is survived by husband of 35 years, Chris Alger; children, Ryan (Carissa Beckwith) Alger and Christina Alger; parents, Nancy and Roger Schumacher; sister, Jackie (Jerry) Liberko; brother, Joe Schumacher; and many beloved in-laws; nieces; and nephews.
Funeral services are forthcoming in the summer of 2021, and a remembrance gathering will be held outdoors and socially distanced from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, November 28th 2020 at 1723 N. Harmony Dr. in Janesville. Guests may drive by or gather outside with masks on.