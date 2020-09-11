1923 - September 7, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Mary Jane Weber, life long resident of Janesville, passed peacefully to the care of our Lord on Monday, September 7, in her bed at home, surrounded by her children. She was born in 1923, the daughter and 2nd child of William and Mayme (Dulin) Brockhaus, Sr. She and her siblings grew up on south Main Street in Janesville, but spent many summers at their cottage in Lake Mills, where in later years she very much enjoyed just being at the lake and hanging on the screen porch. Jane was a 1941 graduate of Janesville High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Jane married John "Jake" Weber on July 5, 1948, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. After high school, her interest in business lead to working in the accounting office at the GM Plant in Janesville, then in the comptroller office at International Harvester in Milwaukee, and later United Airlines in Chicago. Returning to Janesville, she worked for the family's business, Brockhaus Cleaners & Dye Works. Jane and Jake were founding members at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, and actively participated in many church and school functions while they lived on Blackhawk Street. Jane attended St Mary Catholic Church in Milton after she moved to the north side of town.
Outside of her faith in Christ, philosophies that prevailed in guiding Jane during her life were to participate in her community, along with a desire to help and support the less fortunate members of our society. She was frugal in her own provision and generous with her time. She looked forward to monthly lunch with ladies from high school she referred to as the '41 group, in later years she offered rides to those not able to drive. She volunteered in scouting, teaching in reading programs, working at polling places, and delivered Meals on Wheels for several decades until she could no longer drive. Following in her grandfather JJ Dulin's footsteps, Jane possessed a heart for community volunteerism and civic duty leading to her election to the Janesville City Council in 1973. From an early age Jane found great pleasure and comfort in cooking and creative sewing. She was well-read, and had a good sense of humor (she had to with a husband and six kids running in all directions), she loved to laugh, and was strong in her opinions. Hosting holiday dinners for her family as well as her sibling's families was a true joy, she loved to cook! Most of all her greatest love was being a mother and raising her six children.
Jane is survived by three siblings: Betty Basso, Gretchen Brockhaus and Robert (Marie) Brockhaus; her five children: John (Dianne) Weber of Steamboat Springs, CO, Gretchen (Richard) Weber Manthei of Janesville, Steven Weber of Madison, James Weber of Janesville and Susan (David) Deno of Florida; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Jake; son, Christopher Weber; parents, William and Mayme; brother, Dr. William Brockhaus Jr.; and sisters, Carol Kloster and Barbara Hayes.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Burial will take place at the family plot in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family members will receive visitors at the church preceding the service. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of other memorials, please consider donating to a reading program, local food bank or homeless shelter of your choice.
