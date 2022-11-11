Janesville, WI - Mary Jane Wacha, age 69, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was born in Janesville on November 4, 1953; the daughter of Elgin and Jane (Godfrey) Bahr. Mary worked at Parker Pen for many years where she met her husband, Marty Wacha. They were married on August 5, 1995, in Footville, WI. The two were active members of the Blackhawk Curling Club in Janesville. They traveled the world together and went on countless adventures with close friends. Eventually their jobs took them to Boston, Massachusetts, where they lived for the next few years before returning to Janesville to be closer to family. After moving back to WI, Mary and Marty became the owners of Wild Birds Unlimited. Mary enjoyed her time getting acquainted with members of the Janesville community through her time at their shop. Mary was an incredibly devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will forever be treasured for her kindness and love she gave to all around her. She will be missed beyond measure.
She is survived by her husband, Marty Wacha; children: Aaron (Lindsay) Bunderson, Andrea (Yeshua) Hall, Susan (Fred) Blizzard and Lynn (Jay) Packard; grandchildren: Colin, Campbell, Aidan, Shailey, Dean and Arlo; siblings, John (Dorothy) Bahr and Monica (Bill) Berry; and numerous extended family and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Marg Bahr and Greg Bahr.
A gathering of her family and friends are invited from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022; in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
