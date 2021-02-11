August 2, 1924 - February 4, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mary Jane Knutson, age 96, passed away on February 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. She was born in Minneapolis, MN, on August 2, 1924, the daughter of Edward and Harriet (Stephenson) Spaulding. She married Robert Knutson, in the summer of 1949, in Milwaukee. Mary Jane was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Stout. Mary Jane worked as a home economics teacher at the Wisconsin School for the Blind and Visually Handicapped. She also taught in West Allis, Milwaukee, and Manteno, IL. She was a member of Mercy Volunteers and a volunteer at Hedberg Public Library. Mary Jane was a member of the Janesville Area Retired Educator's Association, First Lutheran Church, and the Ruth Circle.
Mary Jane is survived by her son, Douglas Knutson of Seattle, WA; sister, Phyllis Johnson of Hotchkiss, CO; a niece; good friend, Faith Selgren; and many other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Elaine Mapes.
There are no plans for a service at this time.