Janesville, WI - Mary Jane Johnson, age 78, of Janesville, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 4, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born in Belvidere, IL on August 17, 1942; the daughter of Donald and Betty (Pearce) Stillwell. Mary Jane married Bernard "Bernie" Johnson in Tomah, WI on June 6, 1964, and they celebrated 52 years together before his passing on November 4, 2016. Mary Jane worked as Manager in the Service Department for many years at Parker Pen, and was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her Tuesday afternoon games of Dominos with her friends. Mary Jane was a member of the Rock Valley Carvers Club and often spent her free time carving at the Senior Center. She was a talented member of the Day Lillies singing club. Her greatest joy and light of her life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughters: Ann (Al) Lien and Linda Toledo; grandchildren: Meghan (Blake) Hansen, Mollie (Willie Rommel) Brady, and Mark (fiancé, Jordan Hawkinson) Brady; great granddaughters: Iyla and Ainsley Hansen; sister, Sybil Stillwell; and many extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie; and sister, Melissa Anderson.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. A private family service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.