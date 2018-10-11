April 27, 1938 - October 9, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Mary Jane Feldman, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, with her family at her side. She was born in Hillsboro, WI, on April 27, 1938; the daughter of William and Martha (Preslik) Subera. Mary Jane went on to marry her husband John Feldman on October 5, 1957, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Wonewoc, WI. She worked for Robinson's Cleaners in Janesville, retiring in 1994, she was a Woman of the Moose member, and she enjoyed traveling with family. Mary Jane was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville. She devoted her life and her love to her family, and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children: David Feldman, Diana (Dan) Brooks, Suzette (Neal) Nystrom, Robert (Pat Scholtz) Feldman, Thomas (Guadalupe) Feldman; grandchildren: Chad (Jennifer) Brooks, Angela (Nathan) Berg, Amanda (Steve) Wiedenheft, John (Laura) Feldman, James (Alissa Nolan) Nystrom, Alonzo Velazquez, and Samantha Feldman; great-grandchildren: Aidan, Ryan, Lana, Madison, Mason, Ethan, Brendan, Cooper, Kara, Connor and Emma; siblings, Eileen Meyer and Robert Subera; and numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Mary Jane is predeceased by her husband John in 2003; and by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online obituary and guest registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Mary Jane's family like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice for all of their kindness and care.
