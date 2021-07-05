Mary Jane (Egerstaffer) Miller

August 15, 1953 - June 27, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Mary Jane Miller, age 67, of Edgerton, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Baraboo on August 15, 1953, the daughter of Joseph L. and Mineta J. (Olmstead) Egerstaffer. She married Richard L. Miller on July 7, 1973, at Edgerton United Methodist Church. She worked for a number of years for IKI, but had also worked for Columbia Par Car in the parts department, the Winchester Restaurant and Gay Bowles Sales, Inc. She loved knitting and crocheting (making baby blankets for everyone), doing crafts, puzzles, shooting pool and playing games on her tablet and facebook.
Mary is survived by her husband, Richard; 5 siblings: Linda Berg of Janesville, Edward (Patricia) Egerstaffer of Knoxville, TN, Delbert (Laura) Egerstaffer of Edgerton, Terri (Michael) Nottestad of Edgerton and Cindy (Brian) Gurney of Edgerton; sister-in-law, Annette (Ronald) Schroeder of Edgerton; brother-in-law, Gary (Coleen) Miller of Janesville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Laura, Janet, Sally and Arnie Egerstaffer.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Ed Kaufman officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com