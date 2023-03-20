Mary Jane Clift

July 13, 1933 - March 16, 2023
Milton, WI - Mary Jane "Jane" Clift, age 89, of Milton, Wis and Surprise, AZ passed away Thursday March 16, 2023. Jane was born July 13, 1933, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the oldest child of Joseph Painter and Lillian (Karsh) Painter. She graduated from Ellenville High School in the Catskill Mts. Of New York State in 1951. Jane served as a WAF in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 - 1954. She met Larry Clift while both were stationed at Scott AFB and they were married on February 27, 1954, with absolutely no money and all their worldly possessions stuffed in two GI duffle bags. They have proudly been blessed to have been husband and wife for 69 years. Larry and Jane moved to Milton in 1959 and moved to the farm on Manogue Road in 1966, where they raised beef and boys. Jane enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom raising four boys and being involved in their activities, church and community. She was an active 56+ year member of the Milton united methodist church. She was also an associate member of New Song United Methodist Church in Surprise, AZ. In later years she worked with the Monday Kitchen Crew at the Gathering Place, delivered rural "meals on wheels", worked with the Babes program in the Janesville School District and served on the Election Board of the Town of Milton. In 1993 the Clift's hosted the Rock Co. Beef Producers Cook-out, which showcased the Alice in Dairyland contest and the Wisconsin Agriculture Showcase. In 2009 Larry and Jane were recipients of the Milton Grange Community Achievement Award for their many years of volunteer involvement. Jane and Larry enjoyed spending many hours walking. From San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge to the Catskill Mts. Of New York and a lot of places in-between, they have logged over 25,000 miles in their years of retirement. They could be seen walking in Schilberg Park or Crossridge Park every evening possible. In 1998 they purchased a home in Sun City Grand, Surprise, AZ and have spent - snowless winters there. In AZ they were charter members of the Surprise Sundancers, a volunteer group who support the Spring Training Facility for the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. Jane is survived by her husband Larry, sons Marshall "Marty" (Kathleen Martin), rural Edgerton; Greg (Tamara), Springfield, OR; Robert (Carla), Milton; John (Sheila) Lone Rock; ten grandchildren, Matthew, Adam, Andrea, Peter, Rebecca, Adrianna, Daniel, Jeremiah, Rachel, Miranda. Also, many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Samuel and Dennis, both of Middletown, N.Y., a sister Gertrude Krouse of Ocala, FL, and Brother-in-law Mike Cude of Sumpter, SC., and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, two sisters, Nancy and Josephine, a brother-in-law Leroy, and grandson Brandon. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday March 25, 2023 at Milton United Methodist Church. Visitation time will be from 5:00pm -7:00pm on Friday March 24, 2023 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton and Saturday March 25, 2023 from 10:00am until time of services at the church. Burial with Military Rites to follow at the Milton Junction Cemetery. As Janes mother was born and raised in the Ukraine, she asks any memorials to be made to a Ukrainian relief fund of your choice. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.