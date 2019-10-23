October 2, 1920 - October 19, 2019

Bloomington, IL -- Mary Jane Broedelet; 99, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Elkhorn, WI, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Martin Health Care Center of Westminster Village in Bloomington, IL. Mary Jane was born October 2, 1920 in Batavia, IA, the daughter of the late David L. and Kathryn (Miller) Walker. During WWII Mary Jane served in the U.S. Navy as a Wave from 1943 until 1946. She was united in marriage to Paul E. Broedelet on August 1, 1949 in St. Paul, MN. Paul died on April 11, 1995 after 45 years of marriage. Mary Jane was employed for over 39 years as secretary and office manager for National Life Insurance Company of Bloomington, IL and also for a time with State Farm Insurance Company, retiring in 1981. Mary Jane was a member of the American Legion of Bloomington, IL and Hudson United Methodist Church of Hudson, IL and the Millard Community Covenant Church of Elkhorn, WI. She enjoyed her flowers and flower gardening, taking an occasional excursion to the casino; her greatest joy was spending quality time with her family.

Mary Jane is survived by her nieces and nephews: Sandy Godsey of AZ, Linda Walker and Cherry Trent both of IL, Bill Walker of OR, David, Michael (Sandy) Walker all of AZ, Jim Walker of KY, Larry (Sharron) Walker of IL and Steven (Angela) Romano of NY; and a special friend, Dorothy McVeigh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her daughter, Susan Kay Broedelet; her six brothers: Marvin, Glenn, Cecil, Ted and 2 infants; and by her two sisters, Elizabeth Mairett and Helen Romano.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI with Rev. Lyle Heinitz officiating. Burial with full military rites will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in the Town of Spring Prairie, WI. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made in Mary Jane's Name to: Hudson United Methodist Church, 212 E. Franklin Street, Hudson, IL 61748 or Millard Community Covenant Church, N6713 County Road O, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.