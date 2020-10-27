November 29, 1958 - October 22, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Mary J. Goeglein, 61, of Whitewater, Wisconsin passed away surrounded by her family on October 22nd, 2020.
Mary was born on November 29th, 1958 in Fort Atkinson to Robert A. and Jane E. (Graham) Kettwig. She spent all of her early life in Whitewater; graduating from Whitewater High School in 1977 and then UW-Whitewater in 1983 with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. On June 1st, 1979, she married the love of her life, Walter "Wally" Goeglein, at United Methodist Church in Whitewater. After graduating, she pursued a career at her alma mater as an administrative assistant. Here, she touched many lives and dearly enjoyed mentoring and building friendships with her student workers. Many kept in contact with her after their graduation and she enjoyed following their further careers and adventures.
Many described Mary as a caring, warm-hearted person that was always willing to help others. She was gentle yet bold, and always had so much love to give. Her smile was bright and contagious; she lit up any room she entered. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; and enjoyed cooking wonderful meals for family and friends. One of her favorite activities was riding her Can-Am Spyder "Cora" and she was a beloved member of the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group. She loved all things Disney and made many trips "home" to Walt Disney World which brought her so much joy. She enjoyed watching Badger, Packer and Brewer games and loved the spirit of Wisconsin sports. One event you could always find her at was Irish Fest in Milwaukee; enjoying the music, the food and all things Celtic.
Mary is survived by her husband Wally; her son Graham (Autumn White) Goeglein of Madison; her daughter Jessica (Tom) Ackley of Raymond; her brothers Thomas (Toni) Kettwig of Poinciana, FL, and Dan (Kathy) Kettwig of Port Orchard, WA; and her grandchildren Abraham and Harrison Ackley; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Estelle Villwock.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Agrace Hospice, Cedar Crest Assisted Living, and Visiting Angels for all of their compassion and kindness.
A memorial service for Mary will be held in the Spring of 2021 when we can all gather to share our beloved memories of her and honor her spirit. More details to follow.
Memorials in Mary's name may be given to the ALS Association at their website donate.als.org to benefit ALS research. You can also send a memorial in her name to Agrace Hospice by either going to their website or if you prefer to donate by check, please make the check payable to "Agrace Foundation" and mail it to: Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com