Fort Atkinson, WI - Mary J Dettman, 87, of Fort Atkinson passed away Sunday July 10, 2022 at Our House Memory Care, Whitewater.
Mary was born on October 14, 1934 to Leslie and Esther (Schrub) Hagar in Janesville, WI. She graduated Janesville High School in 1953 and married Alan Dettman, on October 19, 1962. She worked for Merchants & Savings Bank in Janesville before taking a break to raise her children. She then went on to work for the School District of Milton Food Service before retiring in 2000. Mary enjoyed shopping and trips out to the mall. She enjoyed cooking, baking and also going out to eat. She enjoyed bus trips and hanging out with the grandkids.
Mary is survived by her husband Alan, children: Sandra (Wayne) Teal, Dawn (George) Stewart and Paul (Jennifer) Dettman, grandchildren Ryan (Kali) Krickbaum, Courtney (Zach) Meulemans, Maggie (Dan Addie) Stewart, Kayla (Nicole O'Connor) Dettman, David Dettman, Nicole Dettman, Bradly (Sydney Peterson) Dettman, great granddaughter Evynn Krickbaum, and sister Marjorie Owen. She is predeceased by her parents and sister Jeanette Oliver.
A graveside service will be Friday July 15, 2022 at Oakhill Cemetery, Janesville at 10:45 A.M. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their services.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Dettman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.