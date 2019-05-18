May 3, 1942 - May 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mary J. Bennett, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. She was born in Minneapolis, MN, on May 3, 1942, the daughter of Carl and Hazel (Samels) Brink. She married Mark Bennett, Sr. on February 16, 1963, in Minneapolis. Mary managed Rogan's shoes in Janesville for many years. Mary Jo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and family meant everything to her. This precious lady was such a loving, caring and compassionate person to anyone and everyone who came in contact with her. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and warm personality, and she will be deeply missed.

Mary is survived by her husband, Mark Bennett, Sr.; children, Kelly (Tod) Luedy, and Brian (Kris Fast) Bennett; daughter in law, Ann Bennett; five grandchildren: Josh (Tessa Konemann) Luedy, Justin (Morgan) Luedy, Chelsie Luedy, Brock (Bailey Pierce) Bennett, and Baleigh (Brett Krueger) Bennett; six great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark "Rusty" Bennett, Jr.; and four siblings: Charles Brink, Robert Brink, William Brink, and Paul Brink.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at THE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com