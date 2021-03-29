Mary Irene Millard

April 18, 1933 - March 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mary I. Millard passed from this world on March 24, 2021, due to complications from a tragic fall. She was the oldest child of James W. Arthur and Elvira (Rousch) Arthur. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Edgerton High School and attended UW Whitewater business school for two years. She left college to marry Donald Millard in October of 1953.
Together, Mary and Don lived in and traveled to many places during their lives together. They settled in Florida for nearly thirty years before making their way back to Wisconsin to be near family. Mary retired from IBM having worked for thirty years as an executive secretary and then an accounts receivable manager. She was a member and held office in the National Secretaries Association.
Don was active in the Shrine and Mary was active in the Daughter's of the Nile in both Florida and Wisconsin. They helped raise funds for the Shriner's Children's Hospitals, which was very near and dear to them. They loved meeting people through the Shriner's activities and made great friends along the way. They were particularly proud to sponsor a great-niece who received treatments for her physical abilities at the Chicago Shrine Hospital. Having no children of their own, they put their time, talents, and energy to supporting the Shriner's Hospitals perform near miracles for those with severe disabilities.
As a young person, Mary was a 4-H Queen, Home-Coming Queen, and Prom Queen. She served as Queen of the Nile in Tampa, FL, and Madison, WI while active in Daughters of the Nile. Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church in Edgerton and enjoyed socializing, acrylic painting, keeping up her yard, and traveling before Macular Degeneration and dementia changed her life. Despite that, she maintained a positive and happy outlook on life.
Mary lived at Swifthaven Assisted Living in Edgerton and then at Rock Haven in Janesville. The families wish to commend and thank these organizations for their dedication and caring service they provided Mary while she was a resident. She was comfortable and happy. Mary's family also wishes to extend a special thank you to the Mercy Hospice team for their services as well as the caring nurses, CNAs, and staff of Limestone West at Rock Haven. You are our heroes!
Mary is survived by special nieces Cindy (Steve) Leverenz and Nancy (Scott) Usher, and by special nephew Dean Wentler (Mindy). She is survived by in-laws Duane Snell, Sr., Rochelle Millard, Roger Millard (Celia), and Marge Millard along with many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by parents, siblings Jim Arthur, Henry Arthur, Helen Wentler (Carl), Clara Snell, Charles Arthur; Don's brothers Darrell and Charlie Millard; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 1 at Fassett Cemetery in Edgerton, WI. Family is invited to gather at 10:30 am with public service starting at 11:00 am. Because of COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no gathering afterward. The family will have a private "Celebration of Life" for both Mary and Clara at a later date. The family is assisted by Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
The family requests no gifts or flowers, please. Instead, consider donating to the Shriner's Children's Hospital organization in memory of Mary I. Millard at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.