Janesville, WI - Mary Ina Foust, age 78, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 13, 2022; with her loving family at her side. She was born in Stoughton, WI on October 20, 1943; the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Welty) Meyers. After graduating from Evansville High School in 1961, Mary was wed to Garry Foust on July 25, 1964 at the Evansville Congregational United Church; very much enjoying 58 years of marriage. Mary was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed watching her family grow over the years. Mary was an avid Packer and Brewer fan, but to Mary, the greatest game she ever watched was when she was cheering on her grandchildren in their various sporting events.
She is survived by her husband, Garry Foust; daughters, Lisa (Sid) Johnson and Laura (Dan) Redders; grandchildren: Amanda (Elliott) Olsen, Michael Johnson, Danny (fiancé, Sarah Nimz) Redders and Nathan Redders; and her very special great-granddaughter, Everlee Ina Olsen, whom she so fondly called "Evie"; sisters in-law, Sandy (Larry) Pierce and Nena Meyers; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She felt blessed when the Tran family (Nina, John, Charlie and Mike) became her extended family during the summer of 1975.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Richard "Blackie" Meyers, Doris Schwenn and Joyce Nelson.
Per Mary's wishes, no services will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
