January 1, 1944 - September 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mary Howe, age 75, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Los Angeles, CA, on January 1, 1944, the daughter of Irvin and Marion (Jaques) Musselman. She married Thomas Jay Howe on June 13, 1998. Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her grandchildren and her pets. She enjoyed living in the North Woods and in Arizona.

Mary is survived by her husband, Tom Howe; five children: Ken (Jackie) Bergeron, Michelle (Doug) Amend, Keith Bergeron, Monique Bergeron and Kevin (Marcee) Bergeron; two stepchildren, Sarah Howe, and Mike (Missy) Howe; 11 grandchildren: Phillip (Elizabeth) Bergeron, Jessica (Adam) Weisgerber, Jennie (Ryan) Huffman, Dominique (Matt) Armstrong, Jill (Brad) Niedermeier, Michael Bergeron, Ben Bergeron, Breanna (Jeremy) Homan, Isabel Chmielewska, Lilly Chmielewska, and Maddy (Tony Vincent) Bergeron; five step-grandchildren: Lauren Rusch, McKayla Wolf, Mikel Wolf, Courtney Howe, and Austin Howe; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandchild; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Raquel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Gary Shields officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.

Mary's family would like to thank Mercyhealth Hospital, Rock Haven Nursing Home, and Agrace Hospice for their care of Mary. A Special Thank you for Dr. William West for his dedication to Mary's wellbeing.