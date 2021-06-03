May 2, 1929 - June 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mary Hess Hunt, age 92, of Janesville died on June 1, 2021 at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Mary was born on May 2, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Earl and Bess Hess. She graduated from Libbey High School and the University of Toledo.
She married David Hunt in 1951. The family settled in Wisconsin in 1967 allowing her to acquire a Master of Arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin Superior in 1971. The family moved to Janesville in 1973. She worked for the Rock County Historical Society, taught art classes at Blackhawk Technical College and taught water exercise classes at the YMCA.
Mary was active in several organizations: American Association of University Women for 50 years, the MacDowell Music Club of Janesville, Women of Note, Choral Union and the choirs of First Congregational Church and Cargill United Methodist Church. She also served as church librarian at First Congregational Church UCC from 2000 to 2018. She volunteered at Rotary Botanical Gardens upkeeping various gardens from 1995 to 2018.
Surviving are three children; Kathleen Patenaude, Bruce (Monika) Hunt and Scott (Rita) Hunt; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, June 4th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.