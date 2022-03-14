Janesville, WI - Mary H. Casper, age 81, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek. She was born in Dodgeville on June 21, 1940, the daughter of Francis and Cecelia (Weiskircher) Casper. Mary received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Edgewood College and Masters Degree in Education Administration from Edgewood and Masters Degree in Theology from Loyola College in Chicago and also was a graduate at St. Clair Academy, Sinsinawa, WI, where she was a former Dominican Sister. Mary taught 2nd grade for a number of years, later becoming a School Principal at Potosi, Hartford and lastly at St. Williams Catholic School in Janesville. She also tutored students in her retirement. She loved volunteering, reading, listening to music and traveling. Mary was a very determined person, overcoming many obstacles in her life.
Mary is survived by her sister, Ruth (David) Wagner of Madison; niece, Ann Wagner of Madison; two nephews, Mark (Joni) Wagner of Middleton and John (Noemi) Wagner of Berkley, CA; five great-nieces and nephews: Michael, Spencer, Madelinn, Celialuna and Amir; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Noon on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville with Msgr. Daniel Ganshert celebrating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Dodgeville. Memorials may be made in Mary's name to PAH Research or Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
