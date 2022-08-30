Mary F. Elliott

April 3, 1932 - August 24, 2022

South Beloit, IL - Mary F. Elliott, 90, of South Beloit, IL, died after a short battle with cancer and heart failure on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, WI.

