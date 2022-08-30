April 3, 1932 - August 24, 2022
South Beloit, IL - Mary F. Elliott, 90, of South Beloit, IL, died after a short battle with cancer and heart failure on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, WI.
April 3, 1932 - August 24, 2022
South Beloit, IL - Mary F. Elliott, 90, of South Beloit, IL, died after a short battle with cancer and heart failure on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, WI.
She was born on April 3, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Reverend William and Frances (Clark) Johnson. Mary was a graduate of Kemper Hall, a private Episcopal girls school in Kenosha. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Beloit College and was in the Delta Gamma Sorority. She married Richard "Dick" Elliott on March 14, 1954 in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on November 7, 2011.
Mary was the owner and operator of Jackson Monument Company with her husband, Dick and son Rick. During college she was a librarian at Beloit Public Library. Later Mary was a librarian at Blackhawk Technical College. She was also a speed-reading teacher and helped found Lauback Literacy. Mary loved cats, dogs, gardening, knitting, sewing, reading and playing the piano. She and Dick enjoyed dancing in the Penguins Club Dance Group, traveling, taking cruises, and visiting National Parks. Mary was a former member of the Beloit Zonta Club, Friends of Rockton Library, Crisis Pregnancy Center, Beloit Domestic Violence Shelter, and the Beloit Junior Women's Club where she helped with writing the Operation Timothy Book. She was an active member of the Kemper Hall Alumni Group. Mary grew up in the Episcopal Church. She and Dick then became members of First Assembly of God Church in Rockford, IL and was most recently a member of Life Church in Roscoe, IL.
Survivors include her son, Richard "Rick" (Jennifer "Jenna") Elliott of Beloit, WI and their son, Jack Elliott; like a daughter, Terri Wixom; grandchildren, Megan (Josh) Halvensleben, Adam and Rory Wixom, and Amara Miller; great grandson, Landon; nephews, Mitch (Paula) Johnson, Dan and Laura Johnson; Several nieces, nephews and longtime friends; numerous new friends from Oak Park Place; her children, William (Ghislaine) Elliott and Kathryn Miller and their children, Justin and Geoff Miller.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Kay Johnson; brothers-in-law, Robert Elliott and Robert Jacobs.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for all the care that was given to Mary.
A Memorial service for Mary will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Lila Scrabeck officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at a later date in East Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in her name to Agrace Hospice.
Online condolences and live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.