Mary F. Brown

January 25, 1931 - March 26, 2023

Janesville, WI - Mary F. Brown, age 92, of Janesville, passed away at home on Sunday, March 26, 2023 with her family at her bedside. She was born in Janesville on January 25, 1931; the daughter of Anton and Mary F. (Wellnitz) Heider. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1949, and married Lawrence E. Brown on November 4, 1950. They shared 42 years of marriage before Lawrence's passing on May 30, 1992. Along with Mr. Brown, Mary were the proprietors of Brown's Hobby and Toy Shop in Janesville for 25 years. In her free time, Mary enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.

