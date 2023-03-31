Janesville, WI - Mary F. Brown, age 92, of Janesville, passed away at home on Sunday, March 26, 2023 with her family at her bedside. She was born in Janesville on January 25, 1931; the daughter of Anton and Mary F. (Wellnitz) Heider. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1949, and married Lawrence E. Brown on November 4, 1950. They shared 42 years of marriage before Lawrence's passing on May 30, 1992. Along with Mr. Brown, Mary were the proprietors of Brown's Hobby and Toy Shop in Janesville for 25 years. In her free time, Mary enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Steven (Connie) Brown, Kenneth Brown, Daniel (Judy) Brown and Rebecca (Dave) Mueller; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and extended family members.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Brown; daughters, Christine Pofahl and Linda Brown; and daughters in infancy, Dorothy and Mary Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
