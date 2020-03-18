February 8, 1934 - March 16, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Mary Ethel Jacobson, age 86, of Janesville, died surrounded by her family on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Janesville on February 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Milo and Ethel (Alverson) Loveland, and was a 1953 graduate of Janesville High School. Mary met and married the love of her life, Robert Jacobson on April 3, 1954. She was employed by Mercy Hospital as an outpatient technician, before retiring in 1989. Mary was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and its church circle, past treasurer of WELCA and past president of the Optimist Club. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and quilting for her grandchildren and others. Mary cherished her family and had great pride in her children and grandchildren!
She is survived by her husband, Robert; six children: Victoria Niles, Robert A. (Terri) Jacobson, Brian (Cindy) Jacobson, Bradley (Lisa) Jacobson, Thomas (Scott) Jacobson and Suzanne (Paul) Koehn; 18 grandchildren: Krista, Jason, Erika, Jennifer, Matthew, Heather, Megan, Courtney, Tyler, Stephanie, Krista, Gabrielle, Alex, Michael, Kimberly, Haley, Hannah, and Jenna; six great-grandchildren: Gavin, Charlie, Lily, Cora, Quinn and Isabella; as well as nine siblings: Larry (Alice) Loveland, Jackie Hall, Ron (Mary Jo) Loveland, Mila (Robert) Staack, Melody Wallace, Marcia (Don) Eibergen, Timothy (Patricia) Loveland, Penny (Harry) Paulsen, and Randy Loveland. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Patricia Westby and Roberta Knuth.
Due to the restrictions placed on the community from the Coronavirus outbreak, a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH. The family will be having a private service Friday at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Memorials in Mary's name can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, or the Mercy Oncology Department.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Shekhani, and the nurses and staff of Mercy Oncology Department, for the loving care given to Mary and her family the past year.