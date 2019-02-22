January 24, 1935 - February 19, 2019

Neshkoro, WI -- Mary Ellen Welch, age 84, of Neshkoro, WI passed away early Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019 at Juliette Manor in Berlin, WI. She was born January 24, 1935 in Beloit, the daughter of John W. and Mary A. (Niman) Reader. She married Melvin T. Welch on April 2, 1954 at Clinton, WI. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2015. Mary Ellen worked in accounting for the former Ajay Sports in Delavan for 25 years. Later, she worked for John Grober, CPA in Delavan for 11 years. Mary Ellen enjoyed reading, gardening and birdwatching. She belonged to the First Baptist Church in Delavan, and the Delavan VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by three children: Debra (Geff) Sawtelle of Neshkoro, Karla (Alex) Larsen of Darien, Sharon Welch (Jeff Roberts) of Delavan; three grandchildren: Heather (Tyler) Gohlke of Neshkoro, Kalan Welch and Hadyn Emmerich, both of Delavan; three great-grandchildren: Trevor, Savanna and Trenton; two sisters, Faye Zweifel of Delavan and Ginger Tarrence of Sterling, IL. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Jay Welch; and by her brother, John Allen Reader.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Delavan, WI. The Leikness Funeral Home of Wautoma, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. wautomafuneralhome.com