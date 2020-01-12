August 15, 1925 - January 6, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Mary Ellen Utzig, age 94, of Janesville, WI, passed away on January 6, 2020 at University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. She was born on August 15, 1925 in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of James T. and Rosa Myrtle (Barricklow) McCalmont. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1944 and from Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire, WI, in 1947. She married David F. W. Utzig on January 31, 1953. He died January 13, 2010.

Mary dedicated her career to caring for others. In 1944, during WWII, she enlisted as a student nurse and served for three years in the Cadet Nurse Corps. Her passion for nursing only grew during her 52-year career in the Mercy Health System, beginning at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She later was employed at the Munn Koch Clinic, the Janesville Medical Center and Mercy Clinic East. For years, she was also instrumental in the management of two Utzig family operations: Utzig's Body Shop, and Utzig's Tannenbaum Acres.

A woman who lived her life to the fullest, Mary enjoyed participating in a number of local clubs and organizations. After college, Mary shared her dramatic talents on the stage of Janesville Little Theatre. Mary also took an active role in her two sons' childhood activities, serving as a Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader and 4-H Fair building superintendent. Throughout her life, she was an active supporter for the Janesville Literacy Council, HealthNet of Rock County, the Men's Gift Shelter and ECHO. And, nearly every Sunday, you could find Mary sitting in her same pew at St. John Lutheran Church. In addition to volunteering, one of Mary's greatest passions was tending to her reindeer which were always an important part of the Christmas Tree farm. Mary was known as a caring and loving person who always put others before herself.

Surviving are two sons, Alan (Diane) Utzig of Janesville and Mark (Candise) Utzig of Milton; four grandchildren: Courtney (Kyle) King, Taylor Utzig, Jamison Utzig, and Johanna Utzig; two great-grandchildren, Declan and Paxton King; her sister, Sara "Sally" Gilfert of Athens, OH; close family friend, Dennis (Barb) Burnett and their daughter, Denielle (Mike) Simich, and Dennis' sons, Josh (Jolyn) Burnett, and Jason Burnett; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Cara Utzig; and two brothers, Joseph and Scott McCalmont.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Rev. Bond Haldeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HealthNet of Rock County, ECHO or St. John Lutheran Church. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

