Janesville, WI - Janesville/Brodhead - Mary Ellen Seifert, age 88, passed away on July 20, 2021 while at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.
Mary Ellen was born on September 6, 1932 in West Allis, WI, the daughter of Edward and Isabelle (Risch) Widish. She married Robert F. Seifert on June 26, 1954 in Sullivan WI. Mary Ellen and Robert spent over 55 years together prior to Robert's passing on December 1, 2009.
Mary Ellen was a former member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Brodhead for many years, where she assisted with many Lenten luncheons and was a past president of the Ladies Altar Society. Mary Ellen was a prayer warrior and was always updating her prayer list. Mary Ellen was also known for her baking as some believed she used her cupcakes as a form of currency for oil changes and dental work.
Mary Ellen is survived by her 7 children, Tim (Patricia) Seifert, Roberta (David) Keller, Valerie (Robert) Weigelt, Theresa (Larry) Hackman, Steve (Dawn) Seifert, Rick (Peggy) Seifert and Holly (Jerry) Ryan; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a dear friend, Ruth Strand and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert in 2009, her oldest son, Michael Anthony Seifert in 1955 and 8 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
Funeral services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead WI on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial will conclude at the Greenwood Cemetery.