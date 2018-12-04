- November 30, 2018
Formerly Evansville, WI -- Mary Ellen Fellows Schneider, age 91, died Friday November 30th at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was born at the Homestead Farm in Evansville, WI. She attended the White Star School, and graduated from Beloit College in 1949. She married Hans Peter Schneider. They raised three children in Milwaukee, WI, and Wheaton, IL. Her warmth, wit, and charm will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. All who would like to attend are welcome. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
