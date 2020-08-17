December 15, 1929 - August 13, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Mary Ellen Reigle, age 90, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital Madison. She was born on December 15, 1929, the daughter of Glen and Anna (Trebian) Tomlin. Mary Ellen married Robert Reigle on October 20, 1950, and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2007. She worked for the Evansville A&W Root Beer Stand in her early years, and then for the Evansville Manor Nursing Home as a CNA before becoming a stay at home Mom. She was a avid collector of all thing,s especially clocks and dolls. She enjoyed her dogs, miniature horses and going for rides looking for deer at dusk. Her favorite past time was going camping with her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, along with her adopted children, of which there were several. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Laurie DeRemer, John Reigle, Rick (Laura) Reigle, Heidi (Rodney) Dohs, Christopher Reigle, Jane Reigle, Kristi Reigle, Missy (Al) Crider; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a brother, Duane (Rhonda) Tomlin; two sisters-in-law, Marcie Sandeen and Sonja Tomlin. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Vicki; a sister; five brothers; grandchildren: Marvin, Billie Jo, Tina; great-grandchildren, Dallas Alder and Norah Courtney.
A private family service will be held on August 22, 2020. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com