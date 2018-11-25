- November 12, 2018
Portland, OR -- Mary Ellen Kennedy of Janesville, WI, 89, slipped away quietly on November 12th without pain, and surrounded by family. She left us as graciously and humbly as she lived her life. Mary was the second child of three siblings, and the daughter of Mary Georgiann Devins and Theodore Davey. She graduated from Janesville High School, and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin, graduating from the School of Physical Therapy. It was there that she met her husband, Martin J. Kennedy Jr., a graduate student in the School of Pharmacy. Their 53 years of marriage was based on faith, fun, laughter, raising 6 children and a passion for dancing. Having this brood gave her the loving title of the 'neighborhood mom,' as playmates and friends circulated through the household, and the favorite 'Aunt Mary' to the extended family.
Mary lived a life of thoughtfulness for others that was grounded in a deeply profound sense of faith. Her capacity of giving, acceptance and forgiveness were a few of the qualities that her friends and family loved and respected her for. Her sense of elegance in her interaction and entertaining always made you feel welcome in her home and at her table. She is best remembered for her commitment to her husband and family, travel, great recipes, bridge, her quick Irish wit that included some of the best "one liners," her time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her 5 o'clock vodka martini. She takes with her the 'eyes in the back of her head'; the undisclosed ingredients from her favorite recipes; secrets she promised to keep; and her renowned sense of style and taste.
She leaves behind her sister, Betsy Smith, Blowing Rock, NC; sister-in-law, Carol Kennedy Brahms (Gary), Edina, MN; her children: Marty (Karen) Kennedy, Portland, OR, Sue Kennedy, Ashland, OR, Betsy Kennedy Lindgren, Owatonna, MN, Daniel (Pam) Kennedy, Overland Park, KS, Amy (Mike) Redmond, Woodbury, MN; and daughter-in-law, Annie Borah Kennedy, Columbus, OH; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and husband; son, Patrick Kennedy; brother, Dan (Betty) Davey; granddaughter, Jennifer Kennedy Lindgren; and grandson, Justin Lindgren.
There will be a private interment in Janesville, WI. Memorials may be sent to Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, in honor of Mary E. Kennedy.
