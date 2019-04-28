- November 12, 2018

Portland, OR -- Mary Ellen Kennedy of Janesville, WI, 89, slipped away quietly on November 12, 2018 in Portland, OR, without pain, and surrounded by family.

She leaves behind her sister, Betsy Smith, of Blowing Rock, NC; sister-in-laws: Carol Kennedy Brahms (Gary), of Edina, MN, Betty Davey, of North Augusta, SC; her children: Marty (Karen) Kennedy, of Portland, OR, Sue Kennedy, of Ashland, OR, Betsy Kennedy Lindgren, Owatonna, MN, Daniel (Pam) Kennedy, of Overland Park, KS, Amy (Mike) Redmond of Woodbury, MN; and daughter-in-law, Annie Borah Kennedy, of Columbus, OH; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A hometown celebration of Mary's life will be hosted by her children on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Janesville Country Club. They invite Mary's friends and friends of the family to join the celebration.