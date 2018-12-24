Mary Ellen Howard

April 6, 1951 - December 21, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Mary Ellen Howard, age 67, of Janesville, passed away on December 21, 2018 after fighting a brave battle with cancer. She was born on April 6, 1951. From an early age, Mary showed a love for animals. She was happy spending time on her farm training dogs, riding horses and working with cattle. What brought Mary most joy was spending time with her husband, Tim of 47 years, and their family. She enjoyed spoiling her 7 grandchildren. Above all, Mary will be remembered for her strength, her perseverance, and her wit.

She is survived by her husband, Tim; her four children: Tammy (Ryan) Mueller, Paul (Tracy) Howard, Tim (Jennifer) Howard and Ronda Howard; her seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; as well as 6 siblings and their families. Mary was predeceased by Gene and June Heagney, Fred and Jeanette Howard, Linda Heagney and Dan Howard.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Burial will follow in the Emerald Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

