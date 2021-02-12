Mary Ellen Farley

November 5, 1932 - February 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mary E. Farley died on Tuesday, February 9th at Oak Park Place after a short illness. Mary Ellen Pregont was born in Monroe, WI on November 5, 1932 to Elmer and Esther (Treu) Pregont and moved to Janesville, WI as a young girl. Her parents owned and operated Pregont's Bakery for 35 years and Mary worked there after school and in the summers. She attended St. Patrick's Catholic School, Janesville High School and Clark College in Dubuque, IA. She married Thomas P. Farley on November 27, 1952. After living in New Bern, NC and Madison, WI, Mary moved back to Janesville and lived there for the next 65 years. Over the years, Mary worked at Marshall Junior High School, Edison Junior High, McNally & Company and Virchow Krause. Mary was a prolific writer, publishing a book of poems and writing a book with her high school friends called Still Friends. She traveled extensively and enjoyed writing about her travels. She enjoyed water color painting and belonged to Writer's Club, Woman's Club, Catholic Woman's Club and St. Mary's Catholic Church. She donated many hours volunteering and especially enjoyed preparing taxes at the Senior Center.
Mary is survived by her children: Nancy Terrill (Jim) of Janesville, John Farley (Karen Platner) of Charlotte, NC, Mike Farley (Jean Sanderson) Fort Atkinson, WI and Carolyn Agard (Tom) of Santa Fe, NM. She is also survived by grandsons: Peter Terrill (Catherine Howley) of San Francisco, CA and John Terrill (Emily McMahon) of Seattle,WA, Bryan Farley of Charlotte, NC, Adam Farley of Denver, CO, Cole Agard of Berkeley, CA; and great grandson, George Terrill of San Francisco, CA; 6 nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Tom in 1986; brother, Jack Pregont; sister in-law, Carol Pregont; brother in-law, James Farley; sister in-law, Donna Farley; and grandson, Charles Terrill. Mary Farley was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, writer, poet, artist, world traveler and comforter, who always set a positive example for her family to live by. Hers was truly a life well lived.
A private family mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Saturday, February 13th with internment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made in Mary's name to ECHO or Rotary Gardens.