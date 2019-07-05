November 13, 1918 - July 2, 2019

Janesville/Footville, WI -- Mary Elizabeth Wright, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville. She was born in Park Falls, WI on November 13, 1918, the daughter of Albert and Mary Edith (Wileman) Steger Jordan. Mary graduated from Marshfield High School in 1936. She married Edwin Kohler on February 8, 1941, in Janesville, and he preceded her in death on February 22, 1950. Mary later married Joseph Wright on October 10, 1970, at Durward Glen, near Baraboo, and he preceded her in death on October 1, 1990. She worked at Parker Pen from 1964 until her retirement in April 1983. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, St. John Vianney Altar Society, charter member of St. Elizabeth Auxiliary, a member of the Catholic Women's Club, and the St. John Vianney "Over 50" Club.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Mary Louise (Ray) Barlass, and Kathy (Bob) Fraser; eight grandchildren: Ben (Nancy) Barlass, Joe (SuAnn) Barlass, Tammy (Jeff) Harayda, Amy (Edward) Garza, Mike (Sue) Fraser, Jeff Fraser, Brad (Angie) Fraser Kris (Tim) Belleau; 22 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; sister in law, Shirley Steger; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brother, Donald Steger; sister, Lucille Kobussen; and grandson, Kenneth Fraser.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at CHAPEL at ST. ELIZABETH MANOR. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the CHAPEL on Saturday. Memorials are preferred to St. Elizabeth Manor or to St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Mary's family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Manor and Marquardt Hospice for their loving care and support of Mary.