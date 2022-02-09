Dousman, WI - Mary Elizabeth Church, 94, of Dousman, WI, formerly Walworth, WI, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022. Born September 22, 1927, to Leonard and Elizabeth McArthur Church. She was sister to Leonard Jr., and Margaret Richter Church, who all preceded her in death.
A graduate of Beloit College and Northwestern Nursing School. Mary was a registered OB nurse for 40+ years at Harvard Memorial Hospital. She was an active member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ, the Order of the Eastern Star in Wisconsin, and Walworth Historical Society.
Surviving is her daughter, Martha (Bruce) Swanson; grandsons, Eric (Jennifer) and Justin (Fanny); great-grandsons: Chase, Charlie and Sebastian.
A memorial service will be held at the Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ on Saturday, February 19 at 1p.m. An Order of the Eastern Star service will be included. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ, Walworth or Janesville Chapter Order of the Eastern Star c/o Jane Blackwood, 937 Euclid Ave. Beloit 53511.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.
