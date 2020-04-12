July 7, 1927 - April 9, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Mary Eleanor Nappe, 92, of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI. She was born July 7, 1927 in Elkhorn, the daughter to the late Herbert and May (Josephson) Clauer. Eleanor graduated Elkhorn High School with the Class of 1945. Eleanor was united in marriage to Frank E. Nappe on September 18, 1948 in Elkhorn. Frank preceded her in death April 14, 2016, after 67 years of marriage. Eleanor was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn. Eleanor enjoyed jigsaw and word puzzles, and crafting her beaded Christmas ornaments and ceramic paintings. She was an avid card player, who loved cribbage. Eleanor was the superintendent of the educational building at Walworth County Fair. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. For many years, Eleanor was the local chapter chair for Easter Seals.
Eleanor is survived by her three children: Donald (Jan) Nappe of Cudahy, WI, Diane (Chuck) Wuttke of Elkhorn, and Debbie Wuhrman of Elkhorn; and six grandchildren: Jennifer (Scott) Zingsheim, Lori (Matt) Zembrowski, Chad (Sarah) Wuttke, Kristin (Cory) Aune, Tim (Jacey) Wuhrman and Jamie (Patrick) Graber; and eight great-grandchildren: Kathryn Zembrowski, Leo Wuttke, Ashlyn and Mason Aune, Carson, Caleigh, Caden Wuhrman and Etta Graber. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; and son-in-law, Gary Wuhrman.
Private family services will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes of Elkhorn, WI. Interment will be at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eleanor's name to Lakeland Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1000 Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Nappe Family.