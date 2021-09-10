Janesville, WI - Mary Elaine Gillespie, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, surrounded by her three loving children. She was born in Wessington Springs, SD on April 13, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Leah (Cowden) Swanson. She married Michael J. Gillespie on April 7, 1951, and he proceeded her in death on May 20, 1984. Mary worked in Personnel at Mercy Hospital from 1966 to 1993. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, puzzles and games, working in the yard, and volunteering her time. Mary loved watching high school and college basketball, especially at tournament time. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her 3 children: Jana (Donald) Sellarole of Walpole, NH; Kim Kuffel of Edina, MN; Steve Gillespie of Janesville; 6 grandchildren: Anne (Jason) Koby, Kate (Tim) Hamill, Patrick (Courtney) Kuffel, Michael, Eryn and Megan Sellarole; 6 great-grandchildren: Mary, Keiffer, and George Koby; Eddie, Jack, and Clare Hamill; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Doug Swanson; sister, Ardis Roti; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and her son-in-law, Edward Kuffel.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH in Janesville with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Memorials in Mary's name may be given to First Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Rock Haven, Agrace Hospice, St Mary's Hospital, Milton Senior Living, and Edgerton Swing Bed. Sincere thanks to Dr Harry Ramsey, Pastor Jim Johnson, and everyone who assisted Mary along the way. Your kindness and caring dedication enriched her life.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Gillespie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
