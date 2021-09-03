Mary Ebhert (Brown) Streib

Whitewater, WI - Mary E. Brown Ebhert Streib was called to heaven August 31, 2021. She was born May 4, 1915 to Mary E. Udell Brown and Charles L. Brown in Poynette, WI. She was one of thirteen children, all preceding her in death. Eveleyn, Gertrude, Freeman, Clarence, Ronald (Jack), Howard, Arthur, Roy (Mike), Robert (Red), Russell (Dick), Rodney and Hugh. She Married Joseph Ebhert Dec. 1938 and her second husband, Paul Streib July 1968. Both husbands preceding her in death. She was always a hard worker, having many gardens. She loved the outdoors, especially in Spring. She also enjoyed woodworking, sewing, cooking, baking and walking. She worked for Whitewater Electronics for many years, later retiring from Whitewater Foundry. Her family was important to her. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. She is survived by her daughter Donna (Bob) Starkey, her grandchildren Jo Anne (Tom) Allport, Desiree (Jon)Perry and Darin Starkey, her great grandchildren, Ashley and Amanda Allport, Hunter, Alexa and Sawyer Perry, Ella, Kate and Jake Starkey. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and her special friend Dawn. Special thanks to nurse Maggie and CNA Lisa for all of their help and kindness. Rest in peace Mom, I love you. A grave side service is scheduled for Saturday September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Richmond Cemetery, Delavan WI.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Streib as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.