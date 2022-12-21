Mary E. Napper

Clinton, WI - On Friday December 9, 2022, Mary Ellen Napper, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86. Born Mary Ellen Haberle on November 26, 1936 in Beloit, WI daughter of Edward and Emma Gaulropp Haberle. Mary grew up in Beloit, filling her life with family, pets, school activities and wonderful friends. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1955. Her desire to work in the secretarial field took her to Prospect Hall in Milwaukee, WI. Mary earned her certificate in June 1956.
Family was always very important to Mary. In 1957 she started her family with first husband Philip Licary. They had three daughters and one son. While raising her children Mary worked as a secretary for the Beloit School District. First for the district nurses, followed by positions with Converse, Wright, Gaston and McLenegan Elementary schools. She retired in 1999 serving the district for 32 years. Mary was married to the love of her life, Ralph Napper, September 18, 1982. They made their home in Fox Hollow, Clinton, WI.
Mary's passion was always her family, devoting much of her time to children and grandchildren. Time spent in her flower gardens and yard care gave her much pleasure. She loved bird watching, her dogs, and sports. When the Badgers, Brewers or Chicago Bears were on TV she was sure to be tuned in! She also attended many Brewers games with family. With her mother and mother-in-law as mentors, Mary was an expert in the kitchen. She passed this desire on to her children as they spent many loving hours "baking with mom."
Mary and Ralph together with family and friends built a summer home in Lake Tomahawk, WI in 1988. This was a place to enjoy numerous summer and winter activities with family and friends. Each friend and family member hold dear to their heart memories made at the lake. Everything from snow mobile trails, fishing and campfires, to just cooking and sharing love at "the cabin." Mary shared an extraordinary life and partnership with her husband Ralph. They enjoyed more adventures that one can count. From flying around the countryside in their two-seater plane, to travels to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe and the Rhine River to name a few. They also cherished many winters spent at their home in Homosassa, FL.
Mary is survived by her husband Ralph Napper, daughters Jill (Vern) Schaefer, Pam Licary-Giacalone, Tricia (Jay) Harris, son David (Lisa) Licary, step-daughter Lynn (Bob) Whalen, step-son Duane (Shelly) Napper, seventeen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sister-in-law Janice Haberle, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her brother Richard Haberle, step-son Richard Napper, and brother-in-law Wendell Napper.
A private family service to celebrate and honor Mary's life will take place at a later date.