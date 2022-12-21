Mary E. Napper

November 26, 1936 - December 9, 2022

Clinton, WI - On Friday December 9, 2022, Mary Ellen Napper, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86. Born Mary Ellen Haberle on November 26, 1936 in Beloit, WI daughter of Edward and Emma Gaulropp Haberle. Mary grew up in Beloit, filling her life with family, pets, school activities and wonderful friends. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1955. Her desire to work in the secretarial field took her to Prospect Hall in Milwaukee, WI. Mary earned her certificate in June 1956.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Napper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.