May 22, 1964 - June 14, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mary E. Langan, age 57, found peace on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born on May 22, 1964, in Janesville, the youngest daughter of Thomas and Mariette "Bonnie" (Carwardine) Kelly. She graduated from Parker High School in 1982. Mary was a hard worker and worked at Steinhafels where she was top salesman for many months. She was an entrepreneur who owned a cleaning and painting business. Mary loved animals of all kind but especially her dogs, Mixie and Smokey. She loved music, singing and dancing but most of all she loved her nieces and nephew. Mary was a loving, fun, energetic, generous, sensitive soul with a helpful nature. She will be missed every day and live in our hearts forever.
Mary is survived by 3 sisters: Theresa Kelly-Arnes (Byron Arnes), Colleen Kelly-Reed (Fran Buggs), Katie Wygans; 5 nieces and a nephew: Nadia Czarniak, Nicholas Czarniak, Natasha (Kory) Koput, Patricia (Adrian) Wygans, Jessica (Jake) Williams, Danielle (Alex) Reed; two great nephews and a great niece: Cayleb Kumbera, Coltyn Koput, and Scarlett Graves; as well as many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Patrick Wygans.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com