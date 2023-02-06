July 30, 1939 - February 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Mary E. Kukuk, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison. Mary was born in Horicon, WI on July 30, 1939; the daughter of Gilbert and Bernice (Schultz) Zuleger. In 1961, Mary was married to Jim Kukuk at the Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon, Wisconsin. Mary worked many years at both JC Penney and Lab Safety in Janesville. Mary was one of a kind. She was beautiful inside and out. Mary was a strong fighter who didn't allow strokes to slow her down. Her sense of humor was always present. She was loved by so many and made a positive impact on those blessed to call her mother, sister, grandmother, GG and friend. While she lived at Cedar Crest she made many new friends with both residents and her care team. Her room was a place of joy, chocolate and candy, hugs and laughter. She loved it whenever anyone came for a chat.

