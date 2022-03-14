Whitewater, WI - Mary E. "Betty" Lawrence, 99, of Whitewater, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Hearthstone Memory Care in Whitewater.
Betty was born October 30, 1922 in Lima Center, the daughter of Jack and Mary Hale. Betty was a proud descendant of Scotch-Irish Presbyterians who founded the North Lima Presbyterian Church. She made her Christian faith a cornerstone of her family's life. When she was 13, her father, Jack, took her to England on the Queen Mary to visit his family in Melbourne. She graduated from Whitewater High School, and attended business school in Madison. She married Ralph Lawrence on June 10, 1944, and worked with him on a farm in Richmond, Wisconsin.
Betty was very active in 4-H, the Live Wires, the Lima Benefit Club, several euchre clubs, bowling leagues, National Grange, other church functions and served as the Johnstown Township Clerk for 20 years. She traveled with Ralph to England, Canada, Florida, Montana, Alaska and numerous Wisconsin areas. Betty got her green thumb from her mother who both took pride in their huge vegetable and flower gardens.
She is survived by her sons, Don (Peggy) of Dousman, WI and Jim (Sandy) of Wild Rose, WI; her loving grandchildren: Jenny (Mike) of Milton, Scott (Valerie) of Powder Springs, GA, Chris (Tammy) of Howard's Grove, Kathryn (Lance) of Neenah, and Ryan of St Claire Shores, MI; her great-grandchildren: Alec and Zack Revels, Tyler, Brayden, Cameron and Mackenzie Lawrence and Owen Walker.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; brothers, Don and Pres; daughter, Margaret; and daughter-in-law, Dietlind.
Betty's family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at Fairhaven and Rainbow Hospice Care. She brought great joy to family and friends and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers contributions would be appreciated to North Lima Presbyterian Church Memorial Scholarship Fund or Salvation Army of Janesville, WI.
A memorial service will take place at 2PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater. A visitation will take place from 1PM until the time of service. A burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Richmond Cemetery.