May 31, 1920 - November 24, 2018
Milton, WI -- Mary E. Arndt, 98, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Milton Senior Living. She was born May 31, 1920 on the west side of Janesville in the Hanover area, to Floyd and Ethel (Wiegert) Johnson. Growing up, she attended a one-room country school, then went on to graduate from Janesville High School in 1938. Mary then completed studies in bookkeeping at the Janesville Business College. She had been working for five years at the Janesville Telephone Company when she met Gerald, the man she would be married to for over 70 years. Mary and Gerald Arndt were married in 1947 at the Footville Church of Christ. They lived in Milton, where she became bookkeeper for the farm, Pioneer Seed Sales, and an oil and gas business they started. Their business is known today as Milton Propane, now run by their son, John. She loved working at Milton Propane, and continued helping part time as she was able until she was 91 years old. She was a charter member of Roxbury Church of Christ in Janesville, where she was a Sunday school teacher and faithful member of the Mary Circle. Her Presence will be greatly missed in her community.
Mary is survived by her husband, Gerald Arndt; and four children: James of Janesville, Jeffrey (Kathy) of Janesville, John (Katie) of Milton, and Laurie (Brand) Carter of Powell, OH; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Howard Johnson and John Peter Johnson; and sister, Vivian Bowles. She has eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; Jason (Alisa) Arndt, Melissa (Rex) Hanger, Amanda (Kurt) Johansen, Joe Arndt, Mattie (Dylan)Baumann, Mary Arndt, Maxine Arndt, Martha Arndt, Gwen (Jeremy) Hyde, Justene (William) Presley, Erika (Gregory) Shumaker.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 12 p.m. at the Roxbury Church of Christ with Pastor Jon Grice officiating. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. A private family burial will follow the luncheon. Memorials may be made out to the Roxbury Church of Christ.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton
